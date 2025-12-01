Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler heavy betting favorite to win third straight Hero World Challenge title

Scheffler, making his fifth Hero World Challenge appearance, has never finished worse than second place at Albany and is a whopping +160 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to win three in a row. The reigning PGA Championship winner and Champion Golfer of the Year led the PGA TOUR in wins (six) and owns an active streak of 15 consecutive top-10 results. During his march to a record-setting six-shot victory on the Ernie Els design in 2024, the Texan matched the tournament scoring record of 25-under (263). In 16 career rounds at Albany, he posted 14 loops in the 60s and owns a scoring average of 67.25. A third consecutive victory would make him the winningest player since the event moved to the Bahamas in 2015. Scheffler is returning to official action for the first time since playing the Ryder Cup at the end of September.