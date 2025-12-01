Billy Horschel betting profile: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel finished tied for 13th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
Horschel's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T13
|73-70-72-72
|-1
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|77-66-72-69
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-66-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|67-71-77-73
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|66-70-67-70
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.083
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.085
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.166
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.318
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.487
|0.985
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.083 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel has sported a 0.085 mark. He has maintained a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.37 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 23.43% of the time.
- Horschel currently ranks 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 399 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.