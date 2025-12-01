Billy Horschel betting profile: Hero World Challenge

Horschel has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Horschel has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.