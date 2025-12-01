PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
9H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel finished tied for 13th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Hero World Challenge.

    Horschel's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1373-70-72-72-1

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-66-66-66-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5477-66-72-69E--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-66-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT469-71-69-67-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4267-71-77-73E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2566-70-67-70-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged 0.985 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.083-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0850.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1660.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3180.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4870.985

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.083 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel has sported a 0.085 mark. He has maintained a 65.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.37 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 23.43% of the time.
    • Horschel currently ranks 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 399 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

