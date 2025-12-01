PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
12H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Robert MacIntyre finished seventh at 11-under at the Hero World Challenge last year. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Hero World Challenge.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024768-71-68-70-11

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished seventh after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1764-66-72-69-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship262-64-68-73-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-70-68-72-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4466-70-71-69-49.045
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-66-70-67-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6568-71-72-71+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-67-70-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open270-74-69-68+1500.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.783 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.228-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.312-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1030.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2510.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.8940.783

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a 0.312 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • MacIntyre ranked 14th with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.894 this season, and he earned 1,488 FedExCup Regular Season points which ranked 15th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 1, 2025

    Billy Horschel betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 1, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 1, 2025

    Justin Rose betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Hero World Challenge

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Andrew Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    USA
    A. Novak
    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Harris English
    USA
    H. English
    USA
    H. English
    Brian Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    USA
    B. Harman
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW