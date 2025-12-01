Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Robert MacIntyre finished seventh at 11-under at the Hero World Challenge last year. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|7
|68-71-68-70
|-11
At the Hero World Challenge
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished seventh after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.783 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.228
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.312
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.103
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.251
|0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.894
|0.783
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sported a 0.312 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- MacIntyre ranked 14th with an overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.894 this season, and he earned 1,488 FedExCup Regular Season points which ranked 15th.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
