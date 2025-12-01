PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
11H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Hero World Challenge.

    Bradley's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T568-67-68-71-14

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT770-64-63-70-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1772-70-70-67-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4472-70-69-67-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-67-70-71-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-71-67-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship164-70-63-68-15700.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3373-70-72-74+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT769-76-68-74-1176.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT868-72-68-72-4143.333

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • Bradley has finished in the top 20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.178 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3160.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.278-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4430.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.056-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120.9810.186

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.316 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a 0.278 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    • Bradley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.443 ranked eighth on TOUR this season.
    • He accumulated 1,749 FedExCup Regular Season points (10th) and had a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.65% (58th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

