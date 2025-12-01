PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
15H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Team Europe celebrates a birdie putt on the 15th green during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka finished tied for ninth at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with hopes of improving upon his consistent performances in this limited-field event.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Hero World Challenge.

    Straka's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T969-68-72-71-8
    2023T1069-74-70-71-4

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship3074-65-77-71+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged -0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2280.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.677-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.0700.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.237-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.072-0.246

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.677 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 70.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.42% of the time.
    • Straka ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,595 points this season, and he has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.82% that ranks 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

