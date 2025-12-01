Sepp Straka betting profile: Hero World Challenge

Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.677 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 70.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.42% of the time.