Sepp Straka betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Sepp Straka of Team Europe celebrates a birdie putt on the 15th green during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka finished tied for ninth at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with hopes of improving upon his consistent performances in this limited-field event.
Straka's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|2023
|T10
|69-74-70-71
|-4
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged -0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.228
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.677
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.070
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.237
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.072
|-0.246
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.677 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 70.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.42% of the time.
- Straka ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,595 points this season, and he has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.82% that ranks 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
