Andrew Novak betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak has not competed in the Hero World Challenge in the last five years and will tee off at Albany GC from Dec. 4-7 for the first time in recent memory. He'll be looking to make his mark at this tournament in the Bahamas.
At the Hero World Challenge
- This marks Novak's first time competing in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|61-65-70-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.042
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.036
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.155
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.202
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.363
|-0.786
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.042 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a -0.036 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 61.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Novak accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
