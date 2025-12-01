PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
14H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak has not competed in the Hero World Challenge in the last five years and will tee off at Albany GC from Dec. 4-7 for the first time in recent memory. He'll be looking to make his mark at this tournament in the Bahamas.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Hero World Challenge.

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • This marks Novak's first time competing in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT761-65-70-68-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged -0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.042-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.036-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.155-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.202-0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.363-0.786

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.042 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a -0.036 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 61.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak delivered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Novak accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

