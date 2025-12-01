Cameron Young betting profile: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Cameron Young of Team United States plays his shot from the third tee during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Cameron Young finished tied for 13th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
Young's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|2023
|3
|71-69-68-68
|-12
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.5
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.75
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.5
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.775 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 2.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.317
|0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.124
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.033
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.642
|0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.802
|2.392
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.124 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
- Young has earned 1,464 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.