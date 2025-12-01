PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
12H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of Team United States plays his shot from the third tee during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Cameron Young of Team United States plays his shot from the third tee during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young finished tied for 13th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Young at the Hero World Challenge.

    Young's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1364-75-72-72-5
    2023371-69-68-68-12

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT972-67-70-67-12--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT467-62-71-66-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1174-66-65-70-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship569-65-71-64-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship163-62-65-68-22500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.5
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.75
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.5

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.775 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.599 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 2.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3170.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1240.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.0330.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6420.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.8022.392

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.124 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.14% of the time.
    • Young has earned 1,464 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

