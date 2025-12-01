J.J. Spaun betting profile: Hero World Challenge
J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun has not competed in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.
At the Hero World Challenge
- This is Spaun's first time competing in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|67-70-63-66
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.817 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.291
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.738
|0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.017
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.113
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.158
|1.033
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.738 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.14% of the time.
- Spaun ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,144 points this season. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.68% ranked 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
