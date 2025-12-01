PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
13H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun has not competed in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Hero World Challenge.

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • This is Spaun's first time competing in the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1167-70-63-66-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship667-68-72-66-15--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2568-71-71-66-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-72-70+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP268-66-65-65-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1473-71-66-63-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open166-72-69-72-1750.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.817 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2910.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7380.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0170.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.113-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1581.033

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.738 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.14% of the time.
    • Spaun ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,144 points this season. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.68% ranked 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

