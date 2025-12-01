Aaron Rai betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Aaron Rai finished tied for 14th at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
Rai's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|71-71-72-70
|-4
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of four-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|67-72-74-69
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.391
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.476
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.077
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.134
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.808
|0.950
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.391 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards ranked 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.476 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
- Rai has earned 811 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
