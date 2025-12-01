PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
14H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Aaron Rai finished tied for 14th at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Hero World Challenge.

    Rai's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1471-71-72-70-4

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1967-72-74-69-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.528 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3910.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4760.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0770.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.134-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8080.950

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.391 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards ranked 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.476 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
    • Rai has earned 811 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

