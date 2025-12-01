Justin Rose betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Justin Rose of England looks on after playing his third shot on the eighteenth hole on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2025 at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Justin Rose finished tied for ninth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
Rose's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T9
|71-70-70-66
|-11
|2020
|T5
|69-70-71-65
|-13
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2022, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 11-under.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-68-68-63
|-11
|100.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-66-80-72
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|70-77
|+7
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.809 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.254
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.250
|0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.067
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.156
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.084
|0.991
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.254 (146th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Rose sported a 0.250 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.75% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
