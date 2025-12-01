Justin Rose betting profile: Hero World Challenge

Rose has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Rose has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.809 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.