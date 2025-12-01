Wyndham Clark betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark finished tied for 17th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
Clark's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|73-70-71-74
|E
At the Hero World Challenge
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of even par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.092
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.284
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.296
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.142
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.246
|0.053
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a -0.284 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.51% of the time.
- Clark has earned 853 FedExCup Regular Season points (49th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
