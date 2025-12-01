PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
12H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)



    Wyndham Clark finished tied for 17th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany GC Dec. 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Hero World Challenge.

    Clark's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1773-70-71-74E

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of even par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 25-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.092-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.2840.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2960.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1420.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2460.053

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a -0.284 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.51% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 853 FedExCup Regular Season points (49th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

