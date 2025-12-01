Wyndham Clark betting profile: Hero World Challenge

Clark has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Clark has an average of -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.