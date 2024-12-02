19H AGO
2024 Hero World Challenge preview: Betting odds and stats
1 Min Read
The PGA TOUR heads to Albany, BAH, this week for the 2024 Hero World Challenge. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72
- Purse: $5,000,000.00
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
Betting profiles for the 2024 Hero World Challenge
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.