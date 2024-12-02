PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
19H AGO

2024 Hero World Challenge preview: Betting odds and stats

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

    The PGA TOUR heads to Albany, BAH, this week for the 2024 Hero World Challenge. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72
    • Purse: $5,000,000.00
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    Betting profiles for the 2024 Hero World Challenge

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.