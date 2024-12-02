20H AGO
Keegan Bradley betting profile: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Hero World Challenge after he took 13th shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Over his last two trips to the Hero World Challenge, Bradley has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 14th.
- Bradley last played at the Hero World Challenge in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Bradley's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/30/2023
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Keegan Bradley has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has an average of -1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 this season (67th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranks 54th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 41st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.301. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 125th on TOUR this season, and his 28.99 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 22.36% of the time (145th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.5
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.09%
|69.72%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.99
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.36%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.21%
|10.83%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has participated in 22 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Currently, Bradley ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings with 1075 points.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766.
- Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the BMW Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.501.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.173
|0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.301
|1.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|0.008
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.141
|-1.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.340
|0.915
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|20
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|0
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-74-71-68
|-2
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
