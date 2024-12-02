Keegan Bradley betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766.

Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the BMW Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.501.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.