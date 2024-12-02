PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Keegan Bradley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Hero World Challenge after he took 13th shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • Over his last two trips to the Hero World Challenge, Bradley has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 14th.
    • Bradley last played at the Hero World Challenge in 2023, finishing 13th with a score of 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Bradley's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/30/20231372-74-68-68-6

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Keegan Bradley has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has an average of -1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley is averaging 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 this season (67th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranks 54th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 41st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.301. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 125th on TOUR this season, and his 28.99 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 22.36% of the time (145th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54305.5313.7
    Greens in Regulation %9467.09%69.72%
    Putts Per Round8928.9928.7
    Par Breakers14522.36%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.21%10.83%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley has participated in 22 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Currently, Bradley ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings with 1075 points.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766.
    • Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the BMW Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.501.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1730.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3011.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1000.0080.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.141-1.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3400.915

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-68-71-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2269-64-67-70-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5969-70-74-68+120
    August 22-25BMW Championship166-68-70-72-120
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-74-71-68-20

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.