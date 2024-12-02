Jason Day betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.994 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.812, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.