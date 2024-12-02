PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links Dec. 5-8, Jason Day will look to build upon his last performance at the Hero World Challenge. In 2023, he shot 8-under and finished 11th at Albany.

    Latest odds for Day at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • Day's average finish has been 14th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Hero World Challenge.
    • Day last played at the Hero World Challenge in 2023, finishing 11th with a score of 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Day's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/30/20231171-69-66-74-8

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Day is averaging 1.363 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.660 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 (74th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.343.
    • On the greens, Day has registered a 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.91, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 26.25% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8299.1
    Greens in Regulation %16463.45%52.78%
    Putts Per Round827.9128.1
    Par Breakers2726.25%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.93%12.78%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • As of now, Day has compiled 1345 points, which ranks him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.994 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.812, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1321.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.343-0.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1530.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5411.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4831.660

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition969-68-67-68-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2272-67-65-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3378-69-71-71+182

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.