Jason Day betting profile: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
When he hits the links Dec. 5-8, Jason Day will look to build upon his last performance at the Hero World Challenge. In 2023, he shot 8-under and finished 11th at Albany.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Day's average finish has been 14th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Hero World Challenge.
- Day last played at the Hero World Challenge in 2023, finishing 11th with a score of 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Day's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/30/2023
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Day is averaging 1.363 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.660 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 (74th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.8 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.343.
- On the greens, Day has registered a 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.91, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 26.25% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|63.45%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.91
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.25%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.93%
|12.78%
Day's best finishes
- Day has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- As of now, Day has compiled 1345 points, which ranks him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.677.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.994 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.812, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.343
|-0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.153
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.541
|1.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|1.660
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|82
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.