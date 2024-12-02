PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim shot 4-under and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Albany Dec. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • Kim has entered the Hero World Challenge once of late, in 2022. He finished 10th, posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Kim's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/1/20221069-72-74-69-4

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of -2.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 this season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 111th, while his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.263 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 64th. He has broken par 25.53% of the time (50th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0310.1
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%50.00%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.2
    Par Breakers5025.53%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance14815.61%12.85%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 79.2%.
    • With 1051 points, Kim currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730 (he finished second in that event).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.967 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1320.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2632.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.057-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.081-2.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3710.826

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-127
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.