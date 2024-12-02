Tom Kim betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730 (he finished second in that event).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.967 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.