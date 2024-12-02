Tom Kim betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Tom Kim shot 4-under and placed 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Albany Dec. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Hero World Challenge.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Kim has entered the Hero World Challenge once of late, in 2022. He finished 10th, posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Kim's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/1/2022
|10
|69-72-74-69
|-4
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of -2.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.826 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 this season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 111th, while his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.263 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 114th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 64th. He has broken par 25.53% of the time (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.53%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|15.61%
|12.85%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 79.2%.
- With 1051 points, Kim currently sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730 (he finished second in that event).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.967 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|2.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.057
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.081
|-2.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.371
|0.826
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.