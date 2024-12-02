PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    After he finished second in this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Hero World Challenge in Albany, BAH, Dec. 5-8.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • Over his last two trips to the Hero World Challenge, Straka has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of sixth.
    • In 2023, Straka finished second (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Straka's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/30/2023272-67-68-64-17
    12/1/20221069-74-70-71-4

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging -2.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka sports a 0.303 mark (40th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Straka's -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 82nd. He has broken par 22.73% of the time (130th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7302.2
    Greens in Regulation %9167.53%51.23%
    Putts Per Round8228.9528.4
    Par Breakers13022.73%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance10414.50%12.65%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Although Straka has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • With 1498 points, Straka currently sits 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 2.690 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka produced his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.805), which ranked third in the field.
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.253-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3030.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.333-2.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0180.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.205-2.009

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.