Sepp Straka betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 2.690 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka produced his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.

At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.805), which ranked third in the field.