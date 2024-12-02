Sepp Straka betting profile: Hero World Challenge
After he finished second in this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Hero World Challenge in Albany, BAH, Dec. 5-8.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Over his last two trips to the Hero World Challenge, Straka has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of sixth.
- In 2023, Straka finished second (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the Hero World Challenge.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Straka's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/30/2023
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|12/1/2022
|10
|69-74-70-71
|-4
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Straka has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging -2.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka sports a 0.303 mark (40th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Straka's -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 82nd. He has broken par 22.73% of the time (130th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.53%
|51.23%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.73%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.50%
|12.65%
Straka's best finishes
- Although Straka has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- With 1498 points, Straka currently sits 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he put up a 2.690 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka produced his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.805), which ranked third in the field.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.303
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.333
|-2.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.018
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.205
|-2.009
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.