Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler enters the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a 20-under on the par-72 course at Albany.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Scheffler has played the Hero World Challenge three times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been second.
- Scheffler won the Hero World Challenge in 2023, with a score of 20-under.
Scheffler's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/30/2023
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|12/1/2022
|2
|72-68-66-68
|-14
|12/2/2021
|2
|71-68-66-66
|-17
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished atop the leaderboard twice while also posting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Scheffler is averaging 5.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.816 this season, which ranks second on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a mark of 1.269.
- On the greens, Scheffler's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, while he averages 28.32 putts per round (21st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|73.16%
|55.83%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.32
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|31.30%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.55%
|9.17%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has participated in 20 tournaments this season, winning eight of them. He has also come away with 13 finishes in the top-five and 17 finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- With 5993 points, Scheffler currently ranks first in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.477 mark ranked best in the field.
- Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 12.957. In that tournament, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler posted his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.816
|2.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.269
|1.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.316
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.095
|1.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.496
|5.584
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|1
|67-69-67-62
|-19
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|4
|66-65-69-66
|-14
|540
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|71-72-74-72
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|1
|65-66-66-67
|-20
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.