20H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scottie Scheffler enters the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a 20-under on the par-72 course at Albany.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • Scheffler has played the Hero World Challenge three times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been second.
    • Scheffler won the Hero World Challenge in 2023, with a score of 20-under.

    Scheffler's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/30/2023169-66-65-68-20
    12/1/2022272-68-66-68-14
    12/2/2021271-68-66-66-17

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished atop the leaderboard twice while also posting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Scheffler is averaging 5.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.816 this season, which ranks second on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a mark of 1.269.
    • On the greens, Scheffler's 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, while he averages 28.32 putts per round (21st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.8308.8
    Greens in Regulation %373.16%55.83%
    Putts Per Round2128.3228.1
    Par Breakers131.30%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance19.55%9.17%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler has participated in 20 tournaments this season, winning eight of them. He has also come away with 13 finishes in the top-five and 17 finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • With 5993 points, Scheffler currently ranks first in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.477 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 12.957. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler posted his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8162.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2691.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.316-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0951.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.4965.584

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday167-68-71-74-8700
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-74-71-72+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship165-64-64-65-30700
    July 18-20The Open Championship770-70-71-72-1225
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition167-69-67-62-19--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship466-65-69-66-14540
    August 22-25BMW Championship3371-72-74-72+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship165-66-66-67-200

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.