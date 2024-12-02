Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.477 mark ranked best in the field.

Scheffler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 12.957. In that tournament, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler posted his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348), which ranked fifth in the field.