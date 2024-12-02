Cameron Young betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.590. He finished 22nd in that event.

Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young delivered his best effort this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.097. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).