Cameron Young betting profile: Hero World Challenge
CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 22: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 22, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Cameron Young enters play Dec. 5-8 in the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany following a 43rd-place finish in the BMW Championship his last time in competition.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Over his last two trips to the Hero World Challenge, Young has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of ninth.
- Young finished 15th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Hero World Challenge (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Young's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/30/2023
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|12/1/2022
|3
|71-69-68-68
|-12
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 315.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Young has an average of -0.861 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.635 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.116. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.19%.
- On the greens, Young's -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 55th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.9
|315.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.19%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.73
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.11%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|13.85%
|11.67%
Young's best finishes
- Young has participated in 21 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 95.2%.
- As of now, Young has compiled 1227 points, which ranks him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.590. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young delivered his best effort this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.097. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.375
|1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.116
|-1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|0.005
|1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.234
|-0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.262
|0.635
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.