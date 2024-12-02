Sahith Theegala betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Sahith Theegala hits the links Dec. 5-8 in the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany following a 56th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- This is Theegala's first time competing at the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 316.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging -1.702 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 this season, which ranks 28th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
- On the greens, Theegala has registered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR, while he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80. He has broken par 24.25% of the time (86th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|305.7
|316.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.25%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|13.44%
|13.61%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned five finishes in the top-five and nine finishes in the top-10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- With 2037 points, Theegala currently ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.350
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.064
|1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|-1.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.944
|0.261
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
