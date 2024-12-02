PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Sahith Theegala hits the links Dec. 5-8 in the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany following a 56th-place finish in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • This is Theegala's first time competing at the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 316.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging -1.702 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.350 this season, which ranks 28th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
    • On the greens, Theegala has registered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR, while he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.80. He has broken par 24.25% of the time (86th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53305.7316.9
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%68.06%
    Putts Per Round6428.8028.9
    Par Breakers8624.25%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance5913.44%13.61%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned five finishes in the top-five and nine finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • With 2037 points, Theegala currently ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3500.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2720.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0641.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.257-1.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9440.261

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.