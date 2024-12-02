Nick Dunlap betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished 10th in that event.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442 (he finished 28th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 2.103 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.969), which ranked third in the field.