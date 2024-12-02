PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Nick Dunlap hits the links in the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8 coming off a 28th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • This is Dunlap's first time playing at the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Nick Dunlap has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap is averaging -0.662 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 1.211 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245, which ranks 149th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranks 40th, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.205. Additionally, he ranks 157th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.26%.
    • On the greens, Dunlap's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 28.57 putts per round (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40307.3314.2
    Greens in Regulation %15764.26%69.10%
    Putts Per Round3828.5728.2
    Par Breakers2826.20%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance14915.67%11.11%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap has participated in 22 tournaments this season, earning one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
    • With 701 points, Dunlap currently ranks 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442 (he finished 28th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 2.103 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.969), which ranked third in the field.
    • Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.245-0.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2052.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1090.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.006-0.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.1551.211

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship3169-72-70-77E103
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-66-70-68-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.