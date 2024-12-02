Nick Dunlap betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Nick Dunlap hits the links in the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8 coming off a 28th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his last competition.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- This is Dunlap's first time playing at the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap is averaging -0.662 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 1.211 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245, which ranks 149th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranks 40th, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 65th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.205. Additionally, he ranks 157th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.26%.
- On the greens, Dunlap's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 28.57 putts per round (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.3
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|64.26%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.57
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.20%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|15.67%
|11.11%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has participated in 22 tournaments this season, earning one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
- With 701 points, Dunlap currently ranks 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished 10th in that event.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.442 (he finished 28th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 2.103 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.969), which ranked third in the field.
- Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.245
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.205
|2.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.109
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.155
|1.211
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.