20H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Matthieu Pavon hits the links in the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8 coming off a 17th-place finish in the TOUR Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • This is Pavon's first time competing at the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Pavon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -1.749 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 92nd, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon owns a 0.249 average that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 65.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon has registered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 23.46% of the time (112th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92300.9311.1
    Greens in Regulation %12665.96%52.22%
    Putts Per Round10929.1328.7
    Par Breakers11223.46%18.61%
    Bogey Avoidance15916.40%15.28%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Currently, Pavon has 1569 points, ranking him 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Pavon produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0270.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.249-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.414-1.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.125-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.014-1.749

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5871-75-77-74+13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4665-73-72-68-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3373-72-76-68+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1767-69-71-67-100

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

