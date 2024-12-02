20H AGO
Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon hits the links in the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8 coming off a 17th-place finish in the TOUR Championship in his last competition.
Latest odds for Pavon at the Hero World Challenge.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- This is Pavon's first time competing at the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Pavon has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -1.749 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Pavon .
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027, which ranks 104th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 92nd, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon owns a 0.249 average that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 65.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has registered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13. He has broken par 23.46% of the time (112th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.9
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.96%
|52.22%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.13
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.46%
|18.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|16.40%
|15.28%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Currently, Pavon has 1569 points, ranking him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Pavon produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.394.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.027
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|-1.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.014
|-1.749
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.