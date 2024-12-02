Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349 (he missed the cut in that event).

Pavon produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.394.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317 (he finished first in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.