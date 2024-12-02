20H AGO
Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Robert MacIntyre will appear in the 2024 Hero World Challenge from Dec. 5-8 after a 17th-place finish at the TOUR Championship.
Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Hero World Challenge.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time playing at the Hero World Challenge.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has an average of 1.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging 1.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 113th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.051. Additionally, he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.97%.
- On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranks 31st. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|304.9
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|65.97%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.07%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.66%
|12.15%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has participated in 25 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also earned six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times (56%).
- Currently, MacIntyre has 1535 points, placing him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished sixth in that event.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre put up his best mark this season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (11.193), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.288
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.051
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.166
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.321
|1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.725
|1.519
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-71-71-64
|-9
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.