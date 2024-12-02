PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Robert MacIntyre will appear in the 2024 Hero World Challenge from Dec. 5-8 after a 17th-place finish at the TOUR Championship.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time playing at the Hero World Challenge.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 1.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre is averaging 1.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre ranks 113th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.051. Additionally, he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.97%.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranks 31st. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (91st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57304.9308.5
    Greens in Regulation %12565.97%60.07%
    Putts Per Round3128.5128.1
    Par Breakers9124.07%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.66%12.15%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre has participated in 25 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also earned six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times (56%).
    • Currently, MacIntyre has 1535 points, placing him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished sixth in that event.
    • MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre put up his best mark this season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.100.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (11.193), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • MacIntyre posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2880.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.051-0.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1660.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3211.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7251.519

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship767-66-70-65-12350
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D72-71-1--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-71-71-64-90

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.