Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Hero World Challenge

MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

MacIntyre has an average of 1.639 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.