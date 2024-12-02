Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler at Tiger-like odds for Hero World Challenge
2 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Not since the halcyon days of Tiger Woods in his prime, have we seen the sort of odds we are seeing for Scottie Scheffler ahead of the Hero World Challenge from Albany in the Bahamas.
So it’s fitting that the tournament host is in fact Woods, who is not yet fit enough for the rigors of four rounds himself, but who can see first-hand the continuing rise of the latest player of many who is attempting to follow in his mighty footprints.
Scheffler’s eight-win season in 2024 was certainly Woods-like, as is his current dominance at the world No. 1 slot, so it comes as little surprise he’s the betting favorite this week via BetMGM Sportsbook.
Scheffler is +250 in the 20-man field, the shortest odds for a winner at the event since Woods himself was +225 ahead of the 2013 event held at Sherwood Country Club in Los Angeles. The Texan is the defending champion and was runner-up in his only two other appearances in the field. Clearly, he will be hard to beat this week.
Next on the board are Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay at +900. Thomas has been a staple at his friend's event and is riding a streak of four straight top fives in Albany, with his best being a third last year. Cantlay hasn’t been to Albany since 2019 and his two trips gave modest returns of a T5 and 17th. Both were winless in season 2024.
Young gun Ludvig Åberg (+1100) is looking to continue his return from knee surgery, another hit out to test his fitness ahead of the 2025 season. Åberg was T17 in his title defense at The RSM Classic and now gets his first look at Albany in this event.
Sam Burns (+1400) posted a T3 on debut at the Hero in late 2021 but has failed to crack the top 10 since. He is rested since the Presidents Cup where he went undefeated (3-0-1).
Sungjae Im (+1400) tees it up for the first time since the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP where he was T13. Making a second trip to Albany after a T8 in late 2022.
The weather forecast for Albany looks decent throughout the tournament with just a slight chance of rain on Saturday. The course defense will once again be the gusty winds expected throughout, looking at being steady between 15-20 mph most rounds with Saturday’s third round perhaps seeing things rise towards 25 mph gusts.
Keep this in mind when making your selections … who plays well in the wind. The likes of Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (+2200) or youngster Akshay Bhatia (+2500) have shown they can win in the wind before (MacIntyre in Scotland and Bhatia in the Bahamas on the Korn Ferry Tour). Both are debuts this week.
Here’s a look at the rest of the field’s odds via BetMGM along with their previous best finish in the Hero World Challenge.
- +1600: Russell Henley (debut), Tom Kim (T10)
- +1800: Sahith Theegala (debut), Wyndham Clark (19th)
- +2500: Aaron Rai (debut), Jason Day (fifth)
- +2800: Brian Harman (T8), Cameron Young (third)
- +3300: Keegan Bradley (second)
- +4000: Nick Dunlap (debut), Sepp Straka (second)
- +6600: Matthieu Pavon (debut)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call, or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.