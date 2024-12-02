Brian Harman betting profile: Hero World Challenge
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 29: Brian Harman of the U.S. Team plays his shot from the first tee during Sunday Singles on day four of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 29, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Brian Harman hits the links Dec. 5-8 in the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany after a 25th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Harman finished eighth (with a score of 11-under) in his only appearance at the Hero World Challenge in recent years (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Harman's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/30/2023
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
Harman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Harman has an average finish of 41st.
- Over his last five appearances, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.
- Brian Harman has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 0.035 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 0.434 Strokes Gained: Total.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083, which ranks 88th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 160th, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.322, while he ranks 131st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.84%.
- On the greens, Harman has registered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR, while he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52. He has broken par 22.03% of the time (153rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|292.7
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|65.84%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.52
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|153
|22.03%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.03%
|15.83%
Harman's best finishes
- Although Harman has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Currently, Harman sits 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1419 points.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Travelers Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.129. In that event, he finished ninth.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.083
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.322
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.092
|-1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.291
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.788
|0.434
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
