Brian Harman betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Travelers Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.129. In that event, he finished ninth.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.