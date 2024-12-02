PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 29: Brian Harman of the U.S. Team plays his shot from the first tee during Sunday Singles on day four of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 29, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 29: Brian Harman of the U.S. Team plays his shot from the first tee during Sunday Singles on day four of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 29, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman hits the links Dec. 5-8 in the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany after a 25th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • Harman finished eighth (with a score of 11-under) in his only appearance at the Hero World Challenge in recent years (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Harman's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/30/2023867-69-71-70-11

    Harman's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Harman has an average finish of 41st.
    • Over his last five appearances, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five appearances.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 0.035 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 0.434 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.083, which ranks 88th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 160th, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.322, while he ranks 131st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.84%.
    • On the greens, Harman has registered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR, while he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52. He has broken par 22.03% of the time (153rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160292.7296.4
    Greens in Regulation %13165.84%65.56%
    Putts Per Round3428.5229.3
    Par Breakers15322.03%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.03%15.83%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Although Harman has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Currently, Harman sits 20th in the FedExCup standings with 1419 points.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Travelers Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.129. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0830.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3220.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.092-1.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2910.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.7880.434

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-66-75-69-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2572-69-71-73-3142
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2570-70-69-64-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.