Sam Burns betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that event.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.093. He finished 12th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328. He finished 15th in that tournament.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).