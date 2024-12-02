PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    In his most recent tournament at the TOUR Championship, Sam Burns finished the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • Burns' average finish has been 10th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Hero World Challenge.
    • Burns finished 16th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Hero World Challenge (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Burns' recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/30/20231671-76-68-69-4
    12/1/20221270-75-69-72-2
    12/2/2021371-65-68-69-15

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.133 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burns has an average of 6.669 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 (44th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.4 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 73rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.173, while he ranks 153rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.69%.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 27.78 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 27.09% of the time (15th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39307.4312.1
    Greens in Regulation %15364.69%65.00%
    Putts Per Round127.7827.1
    Par Breakers1527.09%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance3012.79%13.33%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns has played 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-five and eight finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • With 1265 points, Burns currently ranks 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that event.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.093. He finished 12th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked third in the field.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.265-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1732.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0690.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4964.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0036.669

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49
    July 18-20The Open Championship3176-69-65-80+629
    July 25-283M Open1270-65-69-69-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-63-70-67-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship273-68-71-65-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1267-68-68-70-110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.