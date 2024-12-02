Sam Burns betting profile: Hero World Challenge
In his most recent tournament at the TOUR Championship, Sam Burns finished the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8 seeking better results.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Burns' average finish has been 10th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the Hero World Challenge.
- Burns finished 16th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Hero World Challenge (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Burns' recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/30/2023
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|12/1/2022
|12
|70-75-69-72
|-2
|12/2/2021
|3
|71-65-68-69
|-15
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 4.133 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burns has an average of 6.669 in his past five tournaments.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 (44th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.4 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 73rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.173, while he ranks 153rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.69%.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 27.78 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 27.09% of the time (15th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|307.4
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.69%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.78
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.09%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.79%
|13.33%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has played 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-five and eight finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- With 1265 points, Burns currently ranks 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that event.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in August 2024 at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.093. He finished 12th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.131, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked third in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.265
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.173
|2.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.069
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.496
|4.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.003
|6.669
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.