20H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Akshay Bhatia hits the links in the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8 after a 26th-place finish in the TOUR Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time playing at the Hero World Challenge.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging -2.101 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 this season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 104th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 48th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.264, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.02%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 35th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.8304.6
    Greens in Regulation %12466.02%65.43%
    Putts Per Round3528.5328.6
    Par Breakers11723.32%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.63%10.80%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has played 26 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Currently, Bhatia ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings with 1610 points.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.270.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.188-1.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.264-1.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.0480.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3450.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.748-2.101

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-30

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.