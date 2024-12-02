20H AGO
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia hits the links in the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8 after a 26th-place finish in the TOUR Championship in his last competition.
Latest odds for Bhatia at the Hero World Challenge.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time playing at the Hero World Challenge.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bhatia has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging -2.101 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 this season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 104th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 48th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.264, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.02%.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 33rd this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 35th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.02%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.32%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.63%
|10.80%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has played 26 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Currently, Bhatia ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings with 1610 points.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.270.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 6.346 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|-1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.264
|-1.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.345
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.748
|-2.101
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.