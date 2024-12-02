Wyndham Clark betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Wyndham Clark finished 19th in the Hero World Challenge in 2023, shooting a 2-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Dec. 5-8 in Albany, BAH, at Albany .
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Clark finished 19th (with a score of 2-over) in his only appearance at the Hero World Challenge in recent years (in 2023).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Clark's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/30/2023
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has earned two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Clark is averaging 1.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 2.544 Strokes Gained: Total.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 ranks 18th on TOUR this season, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 96th on TOUR with a mark of 0.075.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 28.15 putts per round (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|314.0
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.34%
|50.62%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.15
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.36%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|13.76%
|8.33%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with four top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- With 2154 points, Clark currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 4.518 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 5.585. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.420
|1.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.075
|-0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.476
|1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.032
|2.544
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
