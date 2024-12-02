Wyndham Clark betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 4.518 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 5.585. In that tournament, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.