PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Wyndham Clark finished 19th in the Hero World Challenge in 2023, shooting a 2-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Dec. 5-8 in Albany, BAH, at Albany .

    Latest odds for Clark at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • Clark finished 19th (with a score of 2-over) in his only appearance at the Hero World Challenge in recent years (in 2023).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Clark's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/30/20231976-73-71-70+2

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has earned two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Clark has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Clark is averaging 1.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 2.544 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Clark .

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 ranks 18th on TOUR this season, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 96th on TOUR with a mark of 0.075.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 28.15 putts per round (14th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8314.0316.1
    Greens in Regulation %14065.34%50.62%
    Putts Per Round1428.1527.3
    Par Breakers328.36%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance7413.76%8.33%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with four top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • With 2154 points, Clark currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 4.518 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Clark produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 5.585. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.917). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4201.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.075-0.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0610.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4761.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0322.544

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1475-68-65-65-11--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship768-69-67-64-12350
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-69-74-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship867-67-68-69-130
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.