Aaron Rai betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780 (he finished first in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.