Aaron Rai betting profile: Hero World Challenge
In his most recent tournament at the TOUR Championship, Aaron Rai concluded the weekend at 6-under, good for a 23rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8 aiming for better results.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- In the past five years, this is Rai's first time competing at the Hero World Challenge.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has an average of -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 1.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai owns a 0.676 mark (seventh on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rai's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 87th on TOUR this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd. He has broken par 24.35% of the time (82nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|293.8
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.58%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.35%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.02%
|13.89%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 84%.
- As of now, Rai has accumulated 1381 points, which ranks him 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780 (he finished first in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.303
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.676
|3.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.152
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.054
|-2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.185
|1.914
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|50
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.