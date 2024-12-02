PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the TOUR Championship, Aaron Rai concluded the weekend at 6-under, good for a 23rd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Hero World Challenge Dec. 5-8 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In the past five years, this is Rai's first time competing at the Hero World Challenge.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has an average of -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 1.914 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.303, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai owns a 0.676 mark (seventh on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rai's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 87th on TOUR this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd. He has broken par 24.35% of the time (82nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153293.8295.7
    Greens in Regulation %971.58%68.61%
    Putts Per Round14229.3629.6
    Par Breakers8224.35%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance912.02%13.89%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected four finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 84%.
    • As of now, Rai has accumulated 1381 points, which ranks him 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.780 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.902) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3030.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6763.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.152-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.054-2.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.1851.914

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship4374-70-74-74+450
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2366-70-72-70-60

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

