PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Patrick Cantlay looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2019's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany Dec. 5-8.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • Over his last two trips to the Hero World Challenge, Cantlay has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 11th.
    • Cantlay last participated in the Hero World Challenge in 2019, finishing 17th with a score of even-par.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Cantlay's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/4/20191774-72-71-71E

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cantlay has an average of 1.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 3.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cantlay .

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay has a 0.024 mark (102nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, and his 28.03 putts-per-round average ranks 10th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73302.7310.2
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%65.28%
    Putts Per Round1028.0327.9
    Par Breakers2326.50%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance12514.96%13.06%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Although Cantlay has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured four top-five finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Currently, Cantlay has 1780 points, placing him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.141 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1871.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.024-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2180.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2341.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6643.317

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2973-72-72-69+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5370-68-73-68-510
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 13-16U.S. Open365-71-70-70-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-65-64-65-18263
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-68-75-73+563
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1272-67-66-66-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-68-72-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-70-71-67-70

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.