Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2019's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany Dec. 5-8.
Latest odds for Cantlay at the Hero World Challenge.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Over his last two trips to the Hero World Challenge, Cantlay has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 11th.
- Cantlay last participated in the Hero World Challenge in 2019, finishing 17th with a score of even-par.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Cantlay's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/4/2019
|17
|74-72-71-71
|E
Cantlay's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Cantlay has an average of 1.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 3.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay has a 0.024 mark (102nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, and his 28.03 putts-per-round average ranks 10th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|310.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.03
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.50%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|14.96%
|13.06%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Although Cantlay has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured four top-five finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Currently, Cantlay has 1780 points, placing him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.141 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.187
|1.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.024
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.234
|1.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.664
|3.317
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|63
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-70-71-67
|-7
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.