Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.141 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362 (he finished third in that tournament).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).