Sungjae Im betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that event, he finished 31st.

Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 5.081. In that event, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.161 (he finished seventh in that event).

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058). That ranked fourth in the field.