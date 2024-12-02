PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im betting profile: Hero World Challenge

    Sungjae Im shot 5-under and took eighth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Albany Dec. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Im at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • Im has entered the Hero World Challenge once of late, in 2022. He finished eighth, posting a score of 5-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Im's recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    12/1/2022874-71-70-68-5

    Im's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Im has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Im has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Im has an average of 1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of 3.040 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 113th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 99th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.054. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.13%.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 16th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22. He has broken par 25.16% of the time (57th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113298.8308.9
    Greens in Regulation %14565.13%67.78%
    Putts Per Round1628.2228.2
    Par Breakers5725.16%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.84%11.67%

    Im's best finishes

    • While Im hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with four top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
    • Currently, Im sits ninth in the FedExCup standings with 1896 points.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that event, he finished 31st.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 5.081. In that event, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.161 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3441.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.054-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2640.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1381.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8003.040

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.