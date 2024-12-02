Sungjae Im betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Sungjae Im shot 5-under and took eighth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Albany Dec. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Hero World Challenge.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Im has entered the Hero World Challenge once of late, in 2022. He finished eighth, posting a score of 5-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Im's recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|12/1/2022
|8
|74-71-70-68
|-5
Im's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Im has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Im has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Im has an average of 1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of 3.040 in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 113th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 99th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.054. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.13%.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 16th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22. He has broken par 25.16% of the time (57th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.13%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.22
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.16%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.84%
|11.67%
Im's best finishes
- While Im hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with four top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
- Currently, Im sits ninth in the FedExCup standings with 1896 points.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.367. In that event, he finished 31st.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 5.081. In that event, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the TOUR Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.161 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.344
|1.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.054
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.264
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.138
|1.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.800
|3.040
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
