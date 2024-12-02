PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Thomas shot 16-under and placed third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany Dec. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • In his last six appearances at the Hero World Challenge, Thomas has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Thomas last played at the Hero World Challenge in 2023, finishing third with a score of 16-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Thomas' recent history at the Hero World Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/30/2023370-67-68-67-16
    12/1/2022572-70-66-70-10
    12/2/2021567-72-71-64-14
    12/4/2019569-69-67-70-13

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Thomas has finished in the top five once.
    • Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thomas is averaging -2.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 3.574 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135, which ranks 72nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 26th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas sports a 0.639 mark (ninth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.48, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 25.04% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26309.1312.6
    Greens in Regulation %13565.59%66.39%
    Putts Per Round3028.4827.9
    Par Breakers6225.04%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.27%11.39%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas has participated in 20 tournaments this season, coming away with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • As of now, Thomas has accumulated 1445 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.951 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 3.338 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1350.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6393.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4662.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.478-2.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7623.574

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6262-72-71-71-44
    July 18-20The Open Championship3168-78-67-77+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3067-70-71-67-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-72-74-68+266
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-65-140
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP266-64-65-66-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.