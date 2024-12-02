Justin Thomas betting profile: Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas shot 16-under and placed third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Albany Dec. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Hero World Challenge.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- In his last six appearances at the Hero World Challenge, Thomas has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 11-under.
- Thomas last played at the Hero World Challenge in 2023, finishing third with a score of 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Thomas' recent history at the Hero World Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/30/2023
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|12/1/2022
|5
|72-70-66-70
|-10
|12/2/2021
|5
|67-72-71-64
|-14
|12/4/2019
|5
|69-69-67-70
|-13
Thomas' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Thomas has finished in the top five once.
- Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Thomas is averaging -2.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 3.574 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135, which ranks 72nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 26th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas sports a 0.639 mark (ninth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.48, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 25.04% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.59%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.48
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|62
|25.04%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.27%
|11.39%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas has participated in 20 tournaments this season, coming away with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 80%.
- As of now, Thomas has accumulated 1445 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.951 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 3.338 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
- Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.639
|3.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.466
|2.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.478
|-2.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.762
|3.574
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
