Justin Thomas betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.951 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 3.338 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished fifth in that event).