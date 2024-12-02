Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season, Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263 (he finished 14th in that event).

Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524 (he finished fifth in that event).

At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.587, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.