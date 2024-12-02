Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Hero World Challenge
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg enters play Dec. 5-8 in the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany following a 17th-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- Åberg is competing at the Hero World Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Åberg's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Åberg has finished in the top five once.
- Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 0.134 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 0.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.434. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.15%.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 43rd. He has broken par 25.63% of the time (43rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.1
|317.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|68.15%
|51.94%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|43
|25.63%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.44%
|12.22%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected five top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Åberg, who has 2092 points, currently sits sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the BMW Championship in August 2024, Åberg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.587, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.502
|1.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.434
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.008
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.135
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.064
|0.825
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|60-72-60
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.