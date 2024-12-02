PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Hero World Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Russell Henley hits the links Dec. 5-8 in the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany following a fourth-place finish in the TOUR Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Hero World Challenge.

    The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
    • Location: Albany, BAH
    • Course: Albany
    • Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
    • Purse: $5M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Hero World Challenge

    • This is Henley's first time competing at the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging -1.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 1.317 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 this season (106th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 164th, while his 73.5% driving accuracy average ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.343, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.99%.
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 39th this season, and his 27.90 putts-per-round average ranks seventh.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164291.3300.7
    Greens in Regulation %15064.99%69.17%
    Putts Per Round727.9028.4
    Par Breakers16121.69%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.40%10.56%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected five finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 94.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Currently, Henley ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings with 1671 points.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 1.499 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 7.877. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.147, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.0140.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3431.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2890.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.304-1.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9501.317

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1364-70-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-73-67-65-513
    July 18-20The Open Championship569-75-66-69-5300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3068-68-73-66-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship2270-71-70-73-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship467-71-67-62-170

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.