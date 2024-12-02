Russell Henley betting profile: Hero World Challenge

This season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 1.499 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 7.877. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.147, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.