Russell Henley betting profile: Hero World Challenge
1 Min Read
Russell Henley hits the links Dec. 5-8 in the 2024 Hero World Challenge at Albany following a fourth-place finish in the TOUR Championship his last time in competition.
The Hero World Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 5-8, 2024
- Location: Albany, BAH
- Course: Albany
- Par: 72 / 7,449 yards
- Purse: $5M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Hero World Challenge
- This is Henley's first time competing at the Hero World Challenge in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2023 with a final score of 20-under.
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging -1.174 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 1.317 Strokes Gained: Total.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 this season (106th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranks 164th, while his 73.5% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 33rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.343, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.99%.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 39th this season, and his 27.90 putts-per-round average ranks seventh.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|291.3
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|64.99%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.90
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.69%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.40%
|10.56%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected five finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 94.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Currently, Henley ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings with 1671 points.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 1.499 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Henley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 7.877. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.147, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
- Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.014
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.343
|1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.289
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.304
|-1.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.950
|1.317
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|64-70-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|67-71-67-62
|-17
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Hero World Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.