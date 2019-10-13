Sunday, January 12, 2020
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Cameron Smith, Sony Open in Hawaii
Cameron Smith won the Sony Open in Hawaii after a sudden-death playoff for his second PGA TOUR win. Here's a look inside his bag.read more
Sunday, January 05, 2020
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, Sentry Tournament of Champions
Justin Thomas earned his 12th PGA TOUR victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Here's a look inside his bag.read more
Saturday, December 07, 2019
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Henrik Stenson, Hero World Challenge
Henrik Stenson won the Hero World Challenge by one shot on Saturday in Albany. Here's a look inside his bag.read more
Sunday, November 24, 2019
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Tyler Duncan, The RSM Classic
Tyler Duncan clinched his breakthrough win after a sudden-death playoff at The RSM Classic. Here's a look inside his bag.read more
Monday, November 18, 2019
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Brendon Todd, Mayakoba Golf Classic
Brendon Todd won the Mayakoba Golf Classic by one shot in a Monday finish. It's his second win in as many starts after a victory at the Bermuda Championship. Here's a look inside his bag.read more
Sunday, November 03, 2019
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Brendon Todd, Bermuda Championship
Brendon Todd won the Bermuda Championship by four shots after a final-round 9-under 62. It was Todd's second PGA TOUR win. Here's a look inside his bag.read more
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
Reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy claimed his first win of the season at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.read more
Sunday, October 27, 2019
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Tiger Woods, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Tiger Woods tied Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA TOUR wins with a victory at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan. Here's a look at his equipment:read more
Sunday, October 20, 2019
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES
Justin Thomas got back into the winner's circle at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, giving him his second victory on Jeju Island in three years. Here's a look at his equipment:read more
Sunday, October 13, 2019
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Lanto Griffin, Houston Open
Lanto Griffin earned his first PGA TOUR win at the Houston Open. Here's a look at his equipment:read more