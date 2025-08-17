Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to win BMW Championship

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler started the final round of the BMW Championship four shots behind Robert MacIntyre, but he finished two shots ahead of him Sunday after a 3-under 67 to capture his fifth win of the season. The new 18-time winner had no changes in his gear set-up following his last win at The Open in July, which includes his Tiger Woods-designed irons he has used for every PGA TOUR victory.