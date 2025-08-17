Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to win BMW Championship
Written by GolfWRX
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler started the final round of the BMW Championship four shots behind Robert MacIntyre, but he finished two shots ahead of him Sunday after a 3-under 67 to capture his fifth win of the season. The new 18-time winner had no changes in his gear set-up following his last win at The Open in July, which includes his Tiger Woods-designed irons he has used for every PGA TOUR victory.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1