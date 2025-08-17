PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to win BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler holes 81-foot chip to take two-stroke lead at BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler holes 81-foot chip to take two-stroke lead at BMW Championship

    Written by GolfWRX

    World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler started the final round of the BMW Championship four shots behind Robert MacIntyre, but he finished two shots ahead of him Sunday after a 3-under 67 to capture his fifth win of the season. The new 18-time winner had no changes in his gear set-up following his last win at The Open in July, which includes his Tiger Woods-designed irons he has used for every PGA TOUR victory.

    Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-06K)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Official

    BMW Championship

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    +3

    -13

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    +3

    3

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T4

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T4

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    6

    Harry Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E
