Winner's bag: See clubs Keegan Bradley used to capture Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley sinks final birdie to capture a win at Travelers
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX
Keegan Bradley claimed a come-from-behind win at the Travelers Championship to earn his eighth win on the PGA TOUR and second at TPC River Highlands.
The 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain birdied the final hole to flip the switch on what looked like Tommy Fleetwood's first victory on TOUR. Bradley's final round 2-under 68 to post 257 for the tournament was enough to win by one over the Englishman and Russell Henley.
Bradley, who has firmly said that he would only play the Ryder Cup if he qualified outright, has given himself a great chance to do so with the victory at the final Signature Event of the season.
It's the third week in a row that a Srixon staffer has won on TOUR with Ryan Fox claiming the RBC Canadian Open via a playoff and J.J. Spaun's emphatic victory at Oakmont to win his first major and the U.S. Open.
See below for Bradley's full equipment setup.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 HL (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 70 TX
7-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 70 TX
Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (3-5), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6-9), Srixon Z-Forged II (PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack (52-10 Mid, 56-10 Mid, 58-06 LOW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Ai-One Jailbird
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy WristLock
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Plus4
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond