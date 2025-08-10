Winner's bag: See clubs Justin Rose used to win FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Rose makes birdie putt on the 2nd playoff hole at FedEx St. Jude
Written by GolfWRX
Justin Rose prevailed over J.J. Spaun with a birdie on the third playoff hole to capture the win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See the clubs Rose used to claim his 12th PGA TOUR win.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad (13 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB
5-wood: TaylorMade M6 (17 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX
Irons: Titleist 620 CB (4-6), Miura MC-502 (7-PW)
Shafts: KBS C-Taper 125 S+
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-08F, 56-08M), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Claw 1.0
Grips: Lamkin JR Rel
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x