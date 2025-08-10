PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Justin Rose used to win FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Justin Rose makes birdie putt on the 2nd playoff hole at FedEx St. Jude

Justin Rose makes birdie putt on the 2nd playoff hole at FedEx St. Jude

    Written by GolfWRX

    Justin Rose prevailed over J.J. Spaun with a birdie on the third playoff hole to capture the win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See the clubs Rose used to claim his 12th PGA TOUR win.

    Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB 63 TX

    Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad (13 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana WB

    5-wood: TaylorMade M6 (17 degrees)
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

    Irons: Titleist 620 CB (4-6), Miura MC-502 (7-PW)
    Shafts: KBS C-Taper 125 S+

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-08F, 56-08M), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-K)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400

    Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom T-5 Tour Prototype
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Claw 1.0

    Grips: Lamkin JR Rel

    Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x

    Official

    FedEx St. Jude Championship

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    2

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    -16

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    -15

    T3

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    5

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    5

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T6

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1
