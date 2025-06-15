PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's bag: See clubs J.J. Spaun used to capture U.S. Open

    Written by GolfWRX

    After opening the final round at Oakmont Country Club with a front-nine 40 to turn in 5 over, no one expected J.J. Spaun to win the U.S. Open.

    But four birdies on the final seven holes, including a heroic drive at the par-4 17th, which held the green, and a 64-foot putt on the final green, gave Spaun his maiden major championship title.

    See the clubs he used for victory below.

    Driver: Titleist GT3 (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX

    5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX

    Irons: Srixon ZXi5 (4) Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

    Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50), Cleveland RTZ (54), Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore (60)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: L.A.B. Golf DF3

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

    R4
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    Thru
    F

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    Thru
    F

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    Thru
    F

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    Thru
    F

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    Thru
    F

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    Thru
    F

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    Thru
    F

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    Thru
    F
