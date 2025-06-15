Winner's bag: See clubs J.J. Spaun used to capture U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
After opening the final round at Oakmont Country Club with a front-nine 40 to turn in 5 over, no one expected J.J. Spaun to win the U.S. Open.
But four birdies on the final seven holes, including a heroic drive at the par-4 17th, which held the green, and a 64-foot putt on the final green, gave Spaun his maiden major championship title.
See the clubs he used for victory below.
Driver: Titleist GT3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX
Irons: Srixon ZXi5 (4) Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50), Cleveland RTZ (54), Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore (60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: L.A.B. Golf DF3
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond