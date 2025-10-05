Winner's bag: See clubs Steven Fisk used to secure first TOUR title with at Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk makes closing birdie to win Sanderson Farms
Written by Alistair Cameron
Steven Fisk stormed his way into the PGA TOUR winner's circle for the first time in his career, pulling away from the field on the back nine at The Country Club at Jackson to win by two over Garrick Higgo.
Fisk, who climbs to 65th in the FedExCup Fall standings with the victory and a two-year exemption on TOUR, birdied four of the last five holes on his way to collecting the Reveille the Rooster trophy.
The Atlanta native plays an eclectic mix of clubs throughout his bag, highlighted by the four different styles of irons, all of which are made by Mizuno.
Check out the rest of the Fisk's setup below:
Driver: Mizuno ST-Z 230 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage White XD 70 TX
3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 70 TX
7-wood: Ping G430 Max (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 80 TX
Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (3), Mizuno Pro 245 (4), Mizuno Pro 243 (5), Mizuno Pro S-3 (6-9)
Shaft: KBS C-Taper 125 S+ (3), KBS C-Taper 130 X (4-9),
Wedges: Mizuno T-22 (46-6, 50-7, 55-9 @55), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (60)
Shaft: KBS C-Taper 130 X,
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x