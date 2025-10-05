PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Steven Fisk used to secure first TOUR title with at Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Steven Fisk makes closing birdie to win Sanderson Farms

Steven Fisk makes closing birdie to win Sanderson Farms

    Written by Alistair Cameron

    Steven Fisk stormed his way into the PGA TOUR winner's circle for the first time in his career, pulling away from the field on the back nine at The Country Club at Jackson to win by two over Garrick Higgo.

    Fisk, who climbs to 65th in the FedExCup Fall standings with the victory and a two-year exemption on TOUR, birdied four of the last five holes on his way to collecting the Reveille the Rooster trophy.

    The Atlanta native plays an eclectic mix of clubs throughout his bag, highlighted by the four different styles of irons, all of which are made by Mizuno.

    Check out the rest of the Fisk's setup below:

    Driver: Mizuno ST-Z 230 (9.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage White XD 70 TX

    3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 70 TX

    7-wood: Ping G430 Max (21 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 80 TX

    Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (3), Mizuno Pro 245 (4), Mizuno Pro 243 (5), Mizuno Pro S-3 (6-9)
    Shaft: KBS C-Taper 125 S+ (3), KBS C-Taper 130 X (4-9),

    Wedges: Mizuno T-22 (46-6, 50-7, 55-9 @55), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (60)
    Shaft: KBS C-Taper 130 X,

    Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
