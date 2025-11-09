Winner's bag: Ben Griffin joins Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy with three wins in 2025 after switch to same putter
3 Min Read
Ben Griffin’s winning moment at World Wide Technology
Written by Alistair Cameron
Ben Griffin collected his third win of the season, emerging from a packed leaderboard on Sunday in Mexico to win the World Wide Technology Championship.
Griffin carded a final-round, 9-under 63 to secure a two-stroke victory over Sami Valimaki and Chad Ramey at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos.
After a year of firsts for the University of North Carolina alum, who represented the United States at the Ryder Cup for the first time in September, his victory in Mexico comes during the first week with a new flatstick, after his switch to a TaylorMade Spider Tour X.
Griffin, whose two wins came with a blade-style Scotty Cameron concept 2 Prototype putter at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and then the Charles Schwab Challenge, moved into the mallet-style Spider Tour X equipped with a short-slant neck, true path alignment system and pure roll face insert. He first received the putter back at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while looking for something different on the Poa annua greens on the West Coast, but waited till the Paspalum grass in Mexico to put it in play. A decision worth the wait.
A look at Ben Griffin's TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter he used for victory in Mexico. (Getty Images)
"I actually looked a lot at the stats this year. I was 19 in Strokes Gained Putting, and I believe I was the best blade putter on TOUR at 19, and all these guys ahead of me switched from blades to mallets," Griffin said after victory. "It was just something I thought about, what would happen if I used a mallet, and I felt like this was a good week for me to test it out. ...
"I was messing around with the Spider putter. It felt really good up there, and I brought it out to the course, so on Saturday and Sunday, before flying here, I played some good rounds and said 'Why not see what happens?' Sure enough, it worked."
Griffin took control on Sunday around the turn with five birdies in a row starting at the par-4 eighth, and the final two of the streak came thanks to draining two putts outside of 30 feet on Nos. 11 and 12. A strong performance on the greens all week ended with Griffin ranking second in Putts per Greens in Regulation (GIR), T2 in Bogey Avoidance and T3 in total birdies made.
Ben Griffin makes five birdies in a row at World Wide Technology
It wasn’t the first win for a TaylorMade Spider putter this year, though. The putter style leads the PGA TOUR with victories in 2025, racking up 15 for the year, the last of which, prior to Griffin’s victory in Mexico, came at the Procore Championship, where a final-hole, three-putt from Griffin gifted Scottie Scheffler the trophy.
Griffin's win at the World Wide Technology means that he also joins Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the only players with a least three victories in 2025, and now all of which playing a TaylorMade Spider putter.
“I don't know, I think I had a good amount of fun with it this week, so I'll have about a month and a half to digest it and see if I want to bring it to the Sony Open,” Griffin said jokingly. “I think she's here to stay.”