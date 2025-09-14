Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to capture first FedExCup Fall event at Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron
Scottie Scheffler earned his 19th PGA TOUR title Sunday with his come-from-behind victory at the Procre Championship. Scheffler chased down his fellow Ryder Cup U.S. teammate Ben Griffin for a one-stroke win and his first victory in the state of California.
Scheffler's victory at Silverado Resort was highlighted by gaining over 8.5 shots on the field with his approach play using his TaylorMade P7TW irons, and he tallied the 28th victory on TOUR for a TaylorMade Spider putter since the start of 2024.
Check out the rest of the world's No. 1 setup below:
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1