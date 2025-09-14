PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to capture first FedExCup Fall event at Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Scottie Scheffler’s interview after winning the Procore

Scottie Scheffler’s interview after winning the Procore

    Written by Alistair Cameron

    Scottie Scheffler earned his 19th PGA TOUR title Sunday with his come-from-behind victory at the Procre Championship. Scheffler chased down his fellow Ryder Cup U.S. teammate Ben Griffin for a one-stroke win and his first victory in the state of California.

    Scheffler's victory at Silverado Resort was highlighted by gaining over 8.5 shots on the field with his approach play using his TaylorMade P7TW irons, and he tallied the 28th victory on TOUR for a TaylorMade Spider putter since the start of 2024.

    Check out the rest of the world's No. 1 setup below:

    Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-06K)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    More on GolfWRX.com

    View All News

    Loading...
    Official

    Procore Championship

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    2

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    -18

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    3

    Lanto Griffin
    USA
    L. Griffin
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    3

    USA
    L. Griffin
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Emiliano Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    -16

    T4

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Jackson Koivun
    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -1

    -16

    T4

    USA
    J. Koivun
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -1

    6

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    6

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW