Winner's bag: See clubs Kurt Kitayama used to collect second TOUR victory

The University of Nevada-Las Vegas alum used an eclectic setup for his victory at the 3M Open, including Titleist, TaylorMade and Bridgestone. The win was the first on TOUR for the newly released Titleist GT1 3Tour 3-wood, designed with a shallower face, lower center of gravity and a stronger loft to optimize spin, which Kitayama used for a clutch tee shot on the daunting final hole at TPC Twin Cities.