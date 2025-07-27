Winner's bag: See clubs Kurt Kitayama used to collect second TOUR victory
2 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama's elite iron shot from bunker sets up tap-in birdie at 3M Open
Circled 20 birdies over the weekend at 3M Open en route to title
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX
Kurt Kitayama went low on the weekend around TPC Twin Cities to take control of the 3M Open and collect his second PGA TOUR title.
Kityama finished 23 under, 261 for a one-stroke victory over Sam Stevens.
Kitayama, whose first victory came at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, took control on Moving Day in Minnesota with a course-record 60 to move into contention. He kept the foot to the floor on Sunday, carding a 6-under 65 to collect the trophy.
The University of Nevada-Las Vegas alum used an eclectic setup for his victory at the 3M Open, including Titleist, TaylorMade and Bridgestone. The win was the first on TOUR for the newly released Titleist GT1 3Tour 3-wood, designed with a shallower face, lower center of gravity and a stronger loft to optimize spin, which Kitayama used for a clutch tee shot on the daunting final hole at TPC Twin Cities.
His victory was also just the second for the Bridgestone Mindset golf ball, after Chris Gotterup’s win at the Genesis Scottish Open just two weeks ago. The golf ball features a visual cue to help focus the golfer's thoughts before hitting.
See the clubs he used at TPC Twin Cities below.
Driver: Titleist GT3 (11 degrees, D1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7 TX
3-wood: Titleist GT1 3Tour (14.5 degrees, A3 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX
7-wood: Titleist GT1 (21 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB (4), TaylorMade P7MB (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-12F, 56-14F), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-K*)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport 2 Tour Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0PT
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS (with Mindset)