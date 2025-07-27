PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Kurt Kitayama used to collect second TOUR victory

2 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Kurt Kitayama's elite iron shot from bunker sets up tap-in birdie at 3M Open

Kurt Kitayama's elite iron shot from bunker sets up tap-in birdie at 3M Open

Circled 20 birdies over the weekend at 3M Open en route to title

    Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX

    Kurt Kitayama went low on the weekend around TPC Twin Cities to take control of the 3M Open and collect his second PGA TOUR title.

    Kityama finished 23 under, 261 for a one-stroke victory over Sam Stevens.

    Kitayama, whose first victory came at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, took control on Moving Day in Minnesota with a course-record 60 to move into contention. He kept the foot to the floor on Sunday, carding a 6-under 65 to collect the trophy.

    The University of Nevada-Las Vegas alum used an eclectic setup for his victory at the 3M Open, including Titleist, TaylorMade and Bridgestone. The win was the first on TOUR for the newly released Titleist GT1 3Tour 3-wood, designed with a shallower face, lower center of gravity and a stronger loft to optimize spin, which Kitayama used for a clutch tee shot on the daunting final hole at TPC Twin Cities.

    His victory was also just the second for the Bridgestone Mindset golf ball, after Chris Gotterup’s win at the Genesis Scottish Open just two weeks ago. The golf ball features a visual cue to help focus the golfer's thoughts before hitting.

    See the clubs he used at TPC Twin Cities below.

    Driver: Titleist GT3 (11 degrees, D1 SureFit setting)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD VF 7 TX

    3-wood: Titleist GT1 3Tour (14.5 degrees, A3 SureFit setting)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX

    7-wood: Titleist GT1 (21 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX

    Irons: TaylorMade P7CB (4), TaylorMade P7MB (5-PW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52-12F, 56-14F), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-K*)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport 2 Tour Prototype
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0PT

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS (with Mindset)

    More on GolfWRX.com

    View All News

    Loading...
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW