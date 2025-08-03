Winner's bag: Cameron Young switches to prototype Titleist golf ball to win Wyndham Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX
Cameron Young captured his first win on the PGA TOUR at the Wyndham Championship, running away from the field at Sedgefield Country Club for a six-stroke victory and matching the tournament scoring record to become the 1,000th different winner on TOUR.
Teeing up for the 94th time on the PGA TOUR, Young had already amassed seven runner-up finishes, but in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Wake Forest alum overcame the demons of not stepping over the finish line first thanks to elite driving and a red-hot putter, finishing 22-under 258 over 72 holes.
Young also entered the tournament with a new golf ball in his arsenal. Young switched into a Titleist Pro V1x prototype for the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season and will head to the FedExCup Playoffs as the man to beat in Memphis.
During a visit to the Titleist Performance Center at Manchester Lane, Massachusetts, Young, who was previously playing Pro V1 Left Dot, spent an extensive range session with golf ball guru Fordie Pitts, who directs the Tour research and validation for Titleist’s golf ball output. During this testing, Young and Putts tried multiple models of prototypes.
The testing further continued on-site at Sedgefield. During the Tuesday practice round, Young found that the prototype ball they had traveled with to North Carolina was flying one club further than the Pro V1 Left Dot, giving him more control and confidence with his iron play.
“Performance-wise, he was hitting tight draws everywhere,” Pitts shared. “His misses were staying more in play. He hit some, what he would call ‘11 o'clock shots,’ where again he's taking a little something off it. He had great control there.”
After the nine-hole practice round on Tuesday, Pitts spent more time with Young the following day. Following a second practice round, Young asked the team to put the Pro V1x prototypes in his locker.
A look at the Titleist Pro V1x prototype made for Cameron Young. (Titleist)
With the new ball in play, Young gained strokes in every department for the week, ranking first on the green in Strokes Gained: Putting and second off the tee.
“I think it definitely contributed to some of the good play this week, so I'm excited about the next few weeks,” Young said after winning. “I've always been a super high spin person, so it's really just trying to manage that. And given I hit it pretty hard, so if I hit it hard and hit down on it a lot, that just generates spin, so it's just trying to manage that.”
See below for the rest of the bag setup that helped Young earn his maiden TOUR title.
Driver: Titleist GT2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Orange 70 TX
3-wood: Titleist GT3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX
Hybrid: Titleist GT2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus HB Black VeloCore+ 10 X
Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5), Titleist 631.CY Prototype (6-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (48-10F, 52-12F, 56-14F @57), WedgeWorks (60-K* @62)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X7
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x Prototype