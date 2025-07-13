Winner's bag: See equipment William Mouw used to win maiden title at ISCO Championship
William Mouw goes low to win ISCO Championship
With a final-round 61, William Mouw captured his maiden TOUR victory at the ISCO Championship. Mouw began Sunday seven strokes behind and shot a career-low round to win by one stroke over third-round leader Paul Peterson. But coming from behind wasn't the only unconventional thing about his victory. Mouw uses 15-year-old Ping Anser irons.
Check out Mouw's full setup below.
Driver: Ping G400 LST 8.5 degrees
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kurokage DT 60TX
4-wood: Ping G440
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DT 60TX
Utility iron: Ping iDi 3 iron
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue Hy 9X
Irons: Ping Anser 4-PW
Shaft: Dynamic Golf X100 Tour Issue
Wedges: Ping S159 50/S, 54/S, Ping Glide 2.0 60/SS
Shafts: Dynamic Golf S400 Tour Issue
Putter: PING PLD Tyne
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x