3H AGO

Winner's bag: See equipment William Mouw used to win maiden title at ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

William Mouw goes low to win ISCO Championship

William Mouw goes low to win ISCO Championship

    Written by Staff

    With a final-round 61, William Mouw captured his maiden TOUR victory at the ISCO Championship. Mouw began Sunday seven strokes behind and shot a career-low round to win by one stroke over third-round leader Paul Peterson. But coming from behind wasn't the only unconventional thing about his victory. Mouw uses 15-year-old Ping Anser irons.



    Check out Mouw's full setup below.

    Driver: Ping G400 LST 8.5 degrees
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Kurokage DT 60TX

    4-wood: Ping G440
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DT 60TX

    Utility iron: Ping iDi 3 iron
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue Hy 9X

    Irons: Ping Anser 4-PW
    Shaft: Dynamic Golf X100 Tour Issue

    Wedges: Ping S159 50/S, 54/S, Ping Glide 2.0 60/SS
    Shafts: Dynamic Golf S400 Tour Issue

    Putter: PING PLD Tyne

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

