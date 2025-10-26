Winner's bag: Check out clubs Michael Brennan used to secure win at Bank of Utah Championship

After finishing No. 1 on PGA TOUR Americas' Fortinet Cup standings, Brennan put a brand-new 3 wood in the bag this week ahead of his sponsor exemption start at Bank of Utah. The 23-year-old worked with Titleist tour reps to dial in his woods and ended up moving from the GT3 15.0 to a GT1 14.5. Brennan liked the shallow face and found it very easy to launch the new wood high off the turf while still being able to hit it off the tee easily.