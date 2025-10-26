PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Winner's bag: Check out clubs Michael Brennan used to secure win at Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Michael Brennan drives green on No. 14 at Bank of Utah which sets up birdie to get to 23-under

Michael Brennan drives green on No. 14 at Bank of Utah which sets up birdie to get to 23-under

    Written by Alistair Cameron

    Michael Brennan broke through with a dominant victory at the Bank of Utah Championship playing on a sponsor exemption.

    After finishing No. 1 on PGA TOUR Americas' Fortinet Cup standings, Brennan put a brand-new 3 wood in the bag this week ahead of his sponsor exemption start at Bank of Utah. The 23-year-old worked with Titleist tour reps to dial in his woods and ended up moving from the GT3 15.0 to a GT1 14.5. Brennan liked the shallow face and found it very easy to launch the new wood high off the turf while still being able to hit it off the tee easily.

    Take a look below to see the rest of the clubs he used in victory:

    Driver: Titliest GT3 9.0 driver
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 70 TX

    3-wood: Titliest GT1 14.5 fairway
    Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Yellow 80 OC

    Irons: Titliest T150 3-iron, T100 4-5 irons, 620 CB 6-9 irons
    Shafts: Project X HZRDUS Black 105 HY TX (3), Project X 6.5 (4-9)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 46.10F, 50.12F, 54.10S, Titliest WedgeWorks 60K* wedges
    Shafts: Project X 6.5 (46), Dynamic Gold S400 (50-60)

    Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 7.2 tour prototype putter

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

