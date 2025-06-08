PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Ryan Fox used to capture RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Ryan Fox makes birdie on No. 18 at RBC Canadian

Ryan Fox makes birdie on No. 18 at RBC Canadian

    Written by GolfWRX

    It took a birdie on his 72nd hole and four more trips down the 18th fairway before New Zealand's Ryan Fox triumphed in a playoff over Sam Burns on Sunday to win his second PGA TOUR event in as many months.

    In an unchanged bag from his win at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Fox used the new Srixon 2025 ZXi lineup to get the job done north of the border. In the core model of the ZXi driver and 3-wood, Fox uses a blended set of irons across the range, including the Srixon ZXiU, ZXi5 and ZXi7.

    Fox also switched into the new Cleveland RTZ wedges for 2025, constructed from "Z-Alloy," a new material designed by Cleveland.

    See the clubs he used for victory below.

    Driver: Srixon ZXi (10.5 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX

    3-wood: Srixon ZXi (16.5 degree)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X

    Irons: Srixon ZXiU (2), Srixon ZXi5 (4, 5), Srixon ZXi7 (6-PW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: Cleveland RTZ (50-10 MID, 56-10 MID, 60-06 LOW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: Ping Anser 2D
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0P ‘21

    Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord

    Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
