Winner's bag: See clubs Ryan Fox used to capture RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox makes birdie on No. 18 at RBC Canadian
Written by GolfWRX
It took a birdie on his 72nd hole and four more trips down the 18th fairway before New Zealand's Ryan Fox triumphed in a playoff over Sam Burns on Sunday to win his second PGA TOUR event in as many months.
In an unchanged bag from his win at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Fox used the new Srixon 2025 ZXi lineup to get the job done north of the border. In the core model of the ZXi driver and 3-wood, Fox uses a blended set of irons across the range, including the Srixon ZXiU, ZXi5 and ZXi7.
Fox also switched into the new Cleveland RTZ wedges for 2025, constructed from "Z-Alloy," a new material designed by Cleveland.
See the clubs he used for victory below.
Driver: Srixon ZXi (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 TX
3-wood: Srixon ZXi (16.5 degree)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZXiU (2), Srixon ZXi5 (4, 5), Srixon ZXi7 (6-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Cleveland RTZ (50-10 MID, 56-10 MID, 60-06 LOW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Ping Anser 2D
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0P ‘21
Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV