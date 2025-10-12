Winner's bag: See clubs Xander Schauffele used to secure Baycurrent Classic title in Japan

In an up-and-down year for Schauffele, with a start delayed due to injury, the 31-year-old carded a 7-under 64 in the final round at Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan, to return to the winner's circle for the first time since The Open Championship in 2024. Schauffele took control of the Baycurrent on the back nine with what would be the tournament-clinching birdie on the par-4 14th, rolling in a breaking putt from outside 20 feet.