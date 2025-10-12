Winner's bag: See clubs Xander Schauffele used to secure Baycurrent Classic title in Japan
Xander Schauffele’s Round 4 winning highlights from Baycurrent
Written by Alistair Cameron
Xander Schauffele collected his 10th win on the PGA TOUR, outlasting Max Greyserman in a final-round duel at the Baycurrent Classic, which ultimately saw the two-time major champion earn his first victory of 2025.
In an up-and-down year for Schauffele, with a start delayed due to injury, the 31-year-old carded a 7-under 64 in the final round at Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan, to return to the winner's circle for the first time since The Open Championship in 2024. Schauffele took control of the Baycurrent on the back nine with what would be the tournament-clinching birdie on the par-4 14th, rolling in a breaking putt from outside 20 feet.
Schauffele, who has been ever-present with the Odyssey No. 7 style putter head during his career, surprised many in his last start on TOUR at the BMW Championship by switching to a different mallet head and shaft design before missing the final stop of the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career.
He’s consistently been one of the best putters since he reached the TOUR, but Schauffele ranked outside the top 125 in putting for the 2025 FedExCup season. He swapped his typical gamer Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH (the putter he won both his majors with) to an Odyssey Toulon Le Mans Tour center shaft on Sunday at Caves Valley, according to Callaway Tour Manager Johnny Thompson.
But it was back to old reliable in Yokohama in his first start since the tinkering, and Schauffele rolled his way to his 10th victory on the PGA TOUR, finishing the week T17 for putts per green in regulation.
Schauffele's most notable change of 2025 was adding Golf Pride's new Align Max MCC Plus 4 grips to his clubs. Schauffele was originally in the standard Align grip but moved to the more notable Align Max, which features a 25-percent higher ridge that helps golfers feel the position of their hands on the club throughout the swing.
Previously, Schauffle used the original ALIGN technology but decided to change because he prefers the larger, built-up feel under his right hand, which he had been achieving with tape on his old grips. Golf Pride Tour Manager Brett Zollman shared that Schauffele "really likes the feel of the enhanced rib" and appreciates the larger raised ridge along with the slightly tackier texture of the new grips.
Check out the rest of the Schauffele's setup below:
Driver: Callaway Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX (45.5 inches, tipped 1 inch)
3-wood: Callaway Elyte TD (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees @19.7)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D-Limited 90 TX
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB ’24 (4-10)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-10)
Wedges: Callaway Opus (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56-10S @57, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas Prototype 7CH
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 2.0
Grips: Golf Pride Align Max MCC Plus 4
Ball: Callaway Chrome Tour