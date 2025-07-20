Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to win British Open 2025
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open
Written by GolfWRX
Scottie Scheffler tamed the competition at Royal Portrush en route to his four-stroke victory to claim the claret jug at The 153rd Open Championship. Scheffler carded a final-round 3-under 68 in Northern Ireland for his fourth win of the season.
It was Scheffler's second major championship victory of the season and his fourth so far in his career. Compared to his win at Quail Hollow Club earlier in the season at the PGA Championship, Scheffler opted for his Srixon ZU85 3-iron as the only change to his setup, instead of the TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood.
Not one to change clubs often, Scheffler's journey to stardom started with the switch to the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Since then, the putter style has captured 22 wins on the PGA TOUR, with Scheffler having contributed to half of them.
See the clubs he used below.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1