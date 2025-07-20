PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Winner's bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to win British Open 2025

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open

Scottie Scheffler closes out win at The Open

    Written by GolfWRX

    Scottie Scheffler tamed the competition at Royal Portrush en route to his four-stroke victory to claim the claret jug at The 153rd Open Championship. Scheffler carded a final-round 3-under 68 in Northern Ireland for his fourth win of the season.

    It was Scheffler's second major championship victory of the season and his fourth so far in his career. Compared to his win at Quail Hollow Club earlier in the season at the PGA Championship, Scheffler opted for his Srixon ZU85 3-iron as the only change to his setup, instead of the TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood.

    Not one to change clubs often, Scheffler's journey to stardom started with the switch to the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Since then, the putter style has captured 22 wins on the PGA TOUR, with Scheffler having contributed to half of them.

    See the clubs he used below.

    Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

    3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

    Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
    Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-06K)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

    Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
