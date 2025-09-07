Winner's bag: Rory McIlroy earns playoff victory at Amgen Irish Open after switch to TaylorMade MG5 wedges
Written by Alistair Cameron
Rory McIlroy earned his 20th win on the DP World Tour in dramatic fashion, overcoming Joakim Lagergren in a playoff at the Amgen Irish Open. McIlroy eagled the par-5 final hole at The K Club outside of Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday to tie Lagergren at 17 under before winning on the third playoff hole after three straight birdies.
McIlroy’s fourth worldwide victory of 2025 and his second Irish Open of his career came after switching to TaylorMade MG5 wedges. He bounced back from a disappointing finish to the FedExCup Playoffs in his first start since the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, where he finished tied for 23rd in the FedExCup.
McIlroy moved into TaylorMade’s newest Milled Grind 5 60-degree (at 61-degrees) as well as 54, 50 and 46-degree wedges. According to TaylorMade, the MG5s checked the three main boxes that McIlroy looks for in a wedge: the visual of how it sets up, ground interaction, specifically with his lob wedge, and feel.
The new milled grooves on the face of the MG5 also created more friction between the clubface and ball, helping to achieve a lower launching flight in wet and blustery conditions in Ireland, which McIlroy put to good use.
With new wedges in hand, McIlroy finished ninth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green at The K Club, gaining 0.95 strokes on the field, sitting over 70% in scrambling and 5-of-6 in sand saves.
The switch to new wedges is just another change in equipment that led to victory for the 36-year-old in 2025.
Before his first victory of the season at Pebble Beach to start the year, McIlroy added one more degree to his highest lofted club, bending a 60-degree wedge to 61 degrees to help with turf interaction on the 40-to-60-yard wedge shot.
By adding more loft to his lob wedge, the team at TaylorMade was able to adjust the way the leading edge sat on the turf, thanks to the added bounce, and improve the low-point interaction, preventing his wedge from getting caught in the turf.
Rory McIlroy is pictured using his TaylorMade 60-degree MG5 wedge bent at 61 degrees at the Amgen Irish Open. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
At the same time, McIlroy switched from the 2024 TaylorMade TP5x to the softer-feeling TP5 to help control his short gam.
“I loved how it was reacting around the greens. And then I started hitting some like 60-, 70-yard shots with it and it was coming off much lower launch, but spinnier,” McIlroy said.
The switch in setup with his ball and wedge game helped McIlroy become the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam with his emotional victory at Augusta National at the 2025 Masters Tournament.
Check out McIlroy’s full setup to win in the Amgen Irish Open.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees @8.25)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X (45 inches)
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)
Shaft: Project X 7.0 (4-9)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 (46-09SB, 50-09SB, 54-11SB, 60-08LB @ 61)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 (46-54), Project X 6.5 Wedge (60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Ball: TaylorMade TP5