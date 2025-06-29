Winner's bag: Major equipment changes lead to Aldrich Potgieter's maiden victory at Rocket Classic

“I'm playing the new T100s that Titleist launched a couple weeks ago,” Potgieter said on the iron change. “I had the blades before, so I think these will be a little bit easier to hit as well. Playing a new golf ball as well, it's the Pro V1x+, so it spins more as well. I think I got different grooves in those irons, it's more of a ‘U’ groove instead of a ‘V,’ so it will add some spin as well, so it will help me get those long irons up in the air.”