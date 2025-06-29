Winner's bag: Major equipment changes lead to Aldrich Potgieter's maiden victory at Rocket Classic
3 Min Read
Aldrich Potgieter birdies fifth playoff hole to win Rocket Classic
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRX
Aldrich Potgieter earned his maiden victory at the Rocket Classic, outlasting Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in a five-hole playoff at Detroit Golf Club. A birdie on the par-3 15th hole sealed the deal for Potgieter after he and Greyserman had both matched scores for the four previous holes. (Kirk had dropped out of the playoff after bogeying the 15th the first time around.)
The big-hitting South African made some major setup changes heading into the Rocket Classic, which proved to be pivotal en route to his first PGA TOUR title.
Potgieter switched into the new Titleist T-Series irons, which hit the PGA TOUR earlier this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, before arriving in Detroit. Potgieter decided on the T100s from 9- to 6-iron and for the added forgiveness of the T150s in his 5- and 4-irons. He matched all the irons with KBS Tour VTen 130 shafts, a necessity for someone with as much natural clubhead speed as the longest player on TOUR. Potgieter had already added a T250 2-iron when the lineup first launched.
“I'm playing the new T100s that Titleist launched a couple weeks ago,” Potgieter said on the iron change. “I had the blades before, so I think these will be a little bit easier to hit as well. Playing a new golf ball as well, it's the Pro V1x+, so it spins more as well. I think I got different grooves in those irons, it's more of a ‘U’ groove instead of a ‘V,’ so it will add some spin as well, so it will help me get those long irons up in the air.”
Potgieter’s ball change came off the back of testing with the Titleist team to try and get more spin despite his high ball speeds.
“We needed some more spin to keep the ball in the air a little bit,” Potgieter added. “You wouldn't have thought that with the driving distance to add more spin, but it kind of keeps the ball in the air a little bit longer.
“When I hit that knuckle one, it kind of comes off a little hot. So through the year, I've been long over the green a lot, so trying to take that spin off shot into the wind. Now it's a little bit easier that it has that bit of spin, so I'm not thinking about it too much and I can just hit the shot now.”
Potgieter gained over six strokes in his approach play at Detroit Golf Club, hitting a whopping 85.33% of the greens around the Donald Ross gem.
Potgieter also recently added the Ping G440 Max 3-wood to his setup, removing one of the five wedges that he used to carry.
See the clubs he used to win at Detroit Golf Club below.
Driver: Titleist GT2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
3-wood: Ping G440 Max 3-wood
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black shaft
Utility: Titleist T250 (2)
Shaft: Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 90 TX
Irons: Titleist T150 (4, 5), Titleist T100 (6-9)
Shafts: KBS Tour V Ten 130 X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 50-12F, 54-10S), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-K*)
Shafts: KBS Tour V Ten 130 X (46-50), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx X100 (56-60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Tour Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x+ Prototype